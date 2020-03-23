Wallflower's debut album is coming in June

Coming soon

And they've shared new single ‘Hungry Eyes’, too.

Published: 10:25 pm, March 23, 2020

Wallflower's debut album is coming this summer.

‘Teach Yourself To Swim’ is due for release on 5th June, preceded by new single ‘Hungry Eyes’.

Vocalist and guitarist Vini Moreira-Yeoell says of the track: “It’s probably one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written. Where most of our songs are written around personal emotions we all experience as human beings, ‘Hungry Eyes’ is much more politically driven and touches on subjects we believe affect all of us.

"In the last 10-15 years it very much feels like there has been a shift in the way we, as a human population, respond to current events. With some pretty horrific things happening all across the world, the general reaction can often be indifference and numbness.

"This song was easily one of the most challenging to perfect in the studio, being very intense in all aspects of the word. We have been very lucky to work with our good friend and producer Lewis Johns at The Ranch in Southampton on each of our releases and his persistence in getting the very best out of us enabled ‘Hungry Eyes’ to get to where we envisioned it.”

