It's almost the title-track for their new album, but not quite.
Published: 10:23 pm, May 27, 2020
Wallflower have released a new track called 'Further Down'.

The follow-up to ‘Passer-by’, it's from their debut album ‘Teach Yourself To Swim’, set for release on 5th June.

Guitarist and vocalist Vini Moreira-Yeoell says of the song: “Everything that happens on this track is a perfect combination of everything this record is about and, ultimately, what this band is about.

“The lyrics to this song contain the album’s title ‘Teach Yourself To Swim’. In the context of the track, it could mean one thing but when you take those words and say them out loud they start to take their own form and we all felt the phrase represented the album perfectly.

"One of the biggest things we hope people take away from this album is that none of us claim to have any answers to the questions being asked by the songs on the record. It’s about conversation and discourse and figuring out a little bit more about our own traits - both positive and negative. Sometimes it all gets a little overwhelming, that’s what this song is about.”

Give it a listen below.

