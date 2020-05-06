Wallflower have released a new track called ‘Passer-by’, a song about being left behind

Listen

Their debut album's imminent.

Published: 11:22 pm, May 06, 2020

Wallflower have released a new track called ‘Passer-by’.

It's from their debut album ‘Teach Yourself To Swim’, set for release on 5th June.

Guitarist and vocalist Vini Moreira-Yeoell says of the song: “‘Passer-by’ started life as something very different and slowly morphed into whatever the hell it is now. It was actually one of the first songs we wrote when we decided that we were writing an album so there was a whole list of things we wanted to achieve and write at this point.

"One of our goals was to write something more electronic, industrial & experimental. There’s a Rhodes piano on there, 808s, a Bass VI having replaced one of the guitars and some spoken word parts incorporated for good measure. With all the strangeness going on in the music, we felt the lyrics had to match so it’s a little bit surreal at times.

"The song is all about being left behind and looking back at a period of your life realising how little impact you really had on somebody’s life, and vice versa.”

Give it a listen below.