Wakefield festival Long Division has postponed this year's event until 2021

Published: 3:44 pm, June 26, 2020 Photos: Shaun Pugh.

Long Division have postponed this year's festival 'til next spring.

The multi-venue Wakefield event had already been moved to 12th-15th November, but now it'll take place from 3rd-6th June instead due the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

A number of this 2020’s artists will now appear in June 2021 including The Futureheads, The Lovely Eggs, Beardyman, She Drew The Gun, Brix & The Extricated, Roddy Woomble, Beans On Toast, Lanterns On The Lake, Peggy Sue, Allusinlove, Too Many T’s, Big Joanie & Katie Spencer with more to be announced.

Long Division Director Dean Freeman says: “It's with sad inevitability that we are having to postpone Long Division until June 2021. We've been in a holding pattern since we postponed back in March and the time has come to make a call. It's based on public safety and wellbeing.



"As much as we all miss live music and enjoying it with our friends, it wouldn't be right to organise an event that draws thousands of people from every corner of the UK to pack into sweaty, intimate spaces. And a model like ours, where we work with so many venues - pubs, churches, theatres, colleges - is fraught with the unknown.



"It leaves us in a difficult financial situation, which is why we have launched our Crowdfunder. It is for a modest yet vital amount. If we can raise those funds it sets us up for not one, but two more years of Long Division Festival, whilst also allowing us to undertake our other vital work; funding education programmes, becoming mentors for other promoters, buying a PA for the city.



"The time we gain by not hosting Long Division in 2020 will be put into getting our city and industry ready for the glorious return of live music. I take this opportunity to wish everyone in the music and cultural industries all the best for the coming months.”



Visit longdivisionfestival.co.uk for more information, and crowdfunder.co.uk/longdivisionfestival for the Crowdfunder.