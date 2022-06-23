Wage War have shared a new video for 'Godspeed'

Watch

It's a song about "cutting toxic people out of your life."

Published: 11:06 am, June 23, 2022

Wage War have released a new video for 'Godspeed'.

The clip - which follows on from the release of their latest album 'Manic' - arrives ahead of their October UK headline tour.

"'Godspeed' is about finally reaching the last straw and ultimately cutting toxic people out of your life," the band explain. "It's three minutes and six seconds of all gas, and no brakes. It's heavy, it's melodic, it's energetic. It's everything you've ever come to know about Wage War, cranked all the way up."

Check it out below.