Wage War are coming over for a UK tour this October

On the road

The dates are in support of their latest album 'Manic'.

Published: 11:24 am, March 24, 2022

Wage War are coming over for a UK tour this autumn.

The band - who've not long released their latest album 'Manic' - will kick off the run on 15th October in Bristol, with support from The Devil Wears Prada and Siamese.

"We are VERY excited to be headed back to the UK and Europe with our friends in The Devil Wears Prada and Siamese," the band comment. "It’s been far too long and we promise to be bringing you our best show yet!"

The dates read:



OCTOBER

15 Bristol, UK @ SWX

16 University Newcastle

18 Stylus Leeds

19 O2 Ritz Manchester

20 Garage Glasgow

22 Academy Dublin

24 O2 Institute Birmingham

25 Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth

26 Electric Ballroom London



Tickets go on sale on Friday, 25th March at 9am.