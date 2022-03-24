Wage War are coming over for a UK tour this October

Wage War are coming over for a UK tour this autumn.
The band - who've not long released their latest album 'Manic' - will kick off the run on 15th October in Bristol, with support from The Devil Wears Prada and Siamese.
"We are VERY excited to be headed back to the UK and Europe with our friends in The Devil Wears Prada and Siamese," the band comment. "It’s been far too long and we promise to be bringing you our best show yet!"
The dates read:
OCTOBER
15 Bristol, UK @ SWX
16 University Newcastle
18 Stylus Leeds
19 O2 Ritz Manchester
20 Garage Glasgow
22 Academy Dublin
24 O2 Institute Birmingham
25 Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth
26 Electric Ballroom London
Tickets go on sale on Friday, 25th March at 9am.