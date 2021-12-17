Listen

The original features on their latest album 'Manic'.

Published: 3:23 pm, December 17, 2021

Wage War have shared a new stripped-back version of 'Circle The Drain'.

The original track features on the Florida hard rock band's latest album 'Manic', released earlier this year via Fearless Records.

"We've always loved taking our songs back to the basics, and 'Circle the Drain' (Stripped) is one of our favorites yet," the band explain. "We feel like the song really gets to breathe when you strip it down."

Check it out below, and catch the group at their hometown show at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida on Saturday 18th December.