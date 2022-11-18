Listen

It's due in December.

Published: 2:34 pm, November 18, 2022

Wage War have announced a new stripped-back album.

'The Stripped Sessions' will be released on 2nd December via Fearless Records featuring eleven acoustic-based reimagined songs from throughout their discography. As an early teaser, the band has shared the video for 'Never Said Goodbye'.

"'Never Said Goodbye' is a song about losing someone you love, without the relief of closure," the band explain. "You're left wanting another year, another day, one last chance to say the things you wish you had before it's too late. This was a track originally written on acoustic and was an easy pick for the Stripped record. Over the last couple of years, we've dealt with a lot of loss within our Wage War family and we know many others have felt the same. Grief is one of the hardest emotions to control and understand. We hope this track is a chance to find peace with loss and remember to hold those closest to you... closer."

The full tracklisting reads:



"Prison" (Stripped)

"Slowburn" (Stripped)

"Godspeed" (Stripped)

"Me Against Myself" (Stripped)

"Hurt" (Stripped)

"Circle The Drain" (Stripped)

"Never Said Goodbye" (Stripped)

"Gravity" (Stripped)

"Grave" (Stripped)

"Johnny Cash" (Stripped)

"Folsom Prison Blues"