Listen

The band will be touring the UK early next year.

Published: 10:30 am, August 06, 2021

Wage War are back with their new single, 'High Horse'.

The track precedes their summer US tour with Beartooth, and their support run with I, Prevail in the UK through early 2022.

"Over the last year, we have been working the hardest we ever have on music we couldn't be more proud of," the band explain.

Check it out below; the band's most recent album 'Deadweight' came out in 2017.