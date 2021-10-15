Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Wage War!

New issue

There's also Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello, Laura Jane Grace and more!

Published: 3:59 pm, October 15, 2021

We're delighted to introduce you to November's edition of Upset, out today (15th October 2021), featuring this month’s cover stars Wage War.

With their new album 'Manic' out now, they're fronting up an issue packed with actual legitimate icons. Icons like Tom Morello, who has put together an album with so much star power it demands a second glance just to confirm it’s actually real. Bruce Springsteen? Blimey. There’s Trivium, who ten albums deep may well have just made one of the best of their career, and Bullet For My Valentine - more than just simple stalwarts of the scene. And Wade MacNeil's Dooms Children - what more can you say there? Or about the magnificent Laura Jane Grace? Lots, actually. Which is a good job, because we’ve got a magazine to fill.

Elsewhere in this month's mag, we talk to The Mysterines about their forthcoming debut album, due to land next year. Ian Miles from Creeper reveals all about his new solo record, Ice Nine Kills take us behind their cinematically spooky new album, Witch Fever run us track by track through their brilliant new EP, and we get to know The Velveteers in About To Break.

And that's not including all sorts of other news, reviews and 'stuff'. You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.