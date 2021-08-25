Coming soon

The news comes alongside a new single, 'Circle The Drain'.

Published: 4:58 pm, August 25, 2021

Wage War have announced a brand new album, 'Manic'.

They explain: "After a long wait, and endless hours of work, we could not be more ecstatic to announce our new album 'Manic'. We've spent the entire last year working so hard to bring you the best Wage War yet, and we've never been more sure that we've accomplished that."

The news comes alongside a new single, 'Circle The Drain', which they describe as "a song about learning from past mistakes and accepting responsibility in a world that needs change. It starts with us deciding to be a part of the solution."

You can check that out below.