Wade MacNeil has launched a new solo project, Dooms Children

An album's coming later this year.
Published: 9:55 pm, July 28, 2021
Wade MacNeil (Alexisonﬁre, Gallows) has launched a new solo project.

He'll release his self-titled debut Dooms Children album on 20th October via Dine Alone Records, kicking things off with new single 'Psyche Hospital Blues'. 

"This is the most personal music I have ever released," he says. "I tried to be honest (brutally at times) and not hide meaning or intent behind flowery language. It’s a record about my life falling apart and then trying to pick up the pieces. Dooms Children is about falling out of love, about addiction and lying awake at night wondering if you’ve made all the wrong choices."

Check out the video for 'Psyche Hospital Blues' below.

