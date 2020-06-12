WACO have confirmed their second album, 'Hope Rituals'

Subscribe to Upset
June 2020
They've a new single and some tour dates, too.
Published: 9:42 pm, June 12, 2020
WACO have announced their second album, 'Hope Rituals'.

Due on 28th August via Venn Records, the news arrives alongside lead single 'Dark Before The Dawn', proceeds from which will go towards the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust in support of #BlackLivesMatter.

"This song is about hope, collectivism and our future,” explains frontman Jak Hutchraft. “It's about how ideas and dreams can change the world. It's about how we can be proud of how far we've come, while still fighting for a better tomorrow. It's about how peace and progression will come through relearning our connection with the earth, the animals and the entire biosphere here on earth. This is a manic stream of consciousness that arose after a short period of freewriting. However, it feels oddly prescient, given the current social climate. The message is greatly important to us in these times and always. Black lives matter."

The band have also shared load of new UK tour dates, catch them at the following:

SEPTEMBER
30 Guildford, The Boileroom

OCTOBER
01 Cheltenham, Frog & Fiddle
02 Cobblestones, Bridgwater
03 Swindon, Level III
04 London, 229 Venue

NOVEMBER
22 London, The Underworld

DECEMBER
12 London, The Black Heart

