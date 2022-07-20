Coming soon

Check out teaser track 'Barry Gibb Was My Landlord'.

Published: 3:20 pm, July 20, 2022 Photos: Greg Holland.

WACO have announced their third album, 'ROCK SPIRIT ABSOLUTE JOY'.

The full-length will arrive on 2nd September via Venn Records, preceded by new single 'Barry Gibb Was My Landlord' and followed by a UK tour that kicks off at London's 'Wacky Barber Shop' on 3rd September.

Guitarist James Robinson explains: “​​‘Barry Gibb Was My Landlord’ is our ode to an icon. Barry isn’t just a great songwriter, he’s a pretty good landlord, too. When I lived in Manchester, he made sure the rent on the old Bee Gees childhood home was affordable for skint musicians. In a cruel, capitalist world that stifles any creativity it can’t commercialise, it's hard for artists just to stay alive. Barry is one of the good guys. Cheers mate. We’ve put you on the guest list.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:



JULY

28 Bridgwater - Cobblestones

29 Luton - Castle Tavern

30 London - The Dome (Wonk Fest w/ Wonk Unit)

31 Newport - Le Pub



SEPTEMBER

03 London - Wacky Barber Shop

04 Brighton - Prince Albert

05 Kingston - Fighting Cocks

06 Manchester - Gullivers (w/ Nervus)

07 Lancaster - The John O'Gaunt

08 Birmingham - Subside

09 Lowestoft - The Globe

10 Jersey - Victoria Tavern