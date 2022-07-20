Subscribe to Upset
WACO have announced their third album, 'ROCK SPIRIT ABSOLUTE JOY'

Check out teaser track 'Barry Gibb Was My Landlord'.
Published: 3:20 pm, July 20, 2022 Photos: Greg Holland.
WACO have announced their third album, 'ROCK SPIRIT ABSOLUTE JOY'.

The full-length will arrive on 2nd September via Venn Records, preceded by new single 'Barry Gibb Was My Landlord' and followed by a UK tour that kicks off at London's 'Wacky Barber Shop' on 3rd September.

Guitarist James Robinson explains: “​​‘Barry Gibb Was My Landlord’ is our ode to an icon. Barry isn’t just a great songwriter, he’s a pretty good landlord, too. When I lived in Manchester, he made sure the rent on the old Bee Gees childhood home was affordable for skint musicians. In a cruel, capitalist world that stifles any creativity it can’t commercialise, it's hard for artists just to stay alive. Barry is one of the good guys. Cheers mate. We’ve put you on the guest list.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:

JULY
28 Bridgwater - Cobblestones
29 Luton - Castle Tavern
30 London - The Dome (Wonk Fest w/ Wonk Unit)
31 Newport - Le Pub

SEPTEMBER
03 London - Wacky Barber Shop
04 Brighton - Prince Albert
05 Kingston - Fighting Cocks
06 Manchester - Gullivers (w/ Nervus)
07 Lancaster - The John O'Gaunt
08 Birmingham - Subside
09 Lowestoft - The Globe
10 Jersey - Victoria Tavern

