Vukovi have announced their biggest headline tour.
The dates are in support of their upcoming new album 'NULA', set for release on 7th October via LAB Records, kicking off a few days later in Leeds.
Janine says: "Equally excited, proud and apprehensive having our biggest headline tour to date go on sale during such economically hard times but we believe in our music, our message and our fans. It is going to be an unforgettable experience."
They'll play:
OCTOBER
12 Stylus, Leeds
13 Academy 2, Manchester
14 Garage, London
16 Chalk, Brighton
17 Fleece, Bristol
19 Institute 2, Birmingham
21 Goldener Salon Hafenklang, Hamburg
22 Privat Club, Berlin
23 MTC, Köln
25 Les Etoiles, Paris
26 Patronaat 23, Haarlem
29 Student's Union, Newcastle
30 SWG3, Scotland
Tickets on sale Friday 17th June at 10am.
The band have also shared a new video for 'HADES' - check it out below.