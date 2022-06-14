On the road

Published: 10:52 am, June 14, 2022

Vukovi have announced their biggest headline tour.

The dates are in support of their upcoming new album 'NULA', set for release on 7th October via LAB Records, kicking off a few days later in Leeds.

Janine says: "Equally excited, proud and apprehensive having our biggest headline tour to date go on sale during such economically hard times but we believe in our music, our message and our fans. It is going to be an unforgettable experience."

They'll play:



OCTOBER

12 Stylus, Leeds

13 Academy 2, Manchester

14 Garage, London

16 Chalk, Brighton

17 Fleece, Bristol

19 Institute 2, Birmingham

21 Goldener Salon Hafenklang, Hamburg

22 Privat Club, Berlin

23 MTC, Köln

25 Les Etoiles, Paris

26 Patronaat 23, Haarlem

29 Student's Union, Newcastle

30 SWG3, Scotland



Tickets on sale Friday 17th June at 10am.



The band have also shared a new video for 'HADES' - check it out below.