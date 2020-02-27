Vukovi, Stand Atlantic and Yours Truly are among the new names for Slam Dunk

Festivals

Plus! The stage splits are out.

Published: 12:37 pm, February 27, 2020

Slam Dunk has revealed this year’s stage splits, plus 14 new names.

The latest batch of bands are Stand Atlantic, Wargasm, Static Dress, Vukovi (pictured), Yours Truly, With Confidence, Roam, Sleep On It, I Am The Avalanche, The Bottom Line, 30H!3, and DJ Jacky P.

“It’s been a while Slam Dunk...," Vukovi comment. "The Slam Dunk crowd is always bursting with energy. We are so ready for our sets”

Stand Atlantic’s Bonnie Fraser adds: "We are so damn excited to be playing our favourite festival in the world. We can’t wait to bring some new songs baby - we're gonna give ya everything we've got UK!”

Other acts playing Slam Dunk this year include Sum 41, Don Broco, Bury Tomorrow, The Faim, Dance Gavin Dance, Young Guns, We Are The In Crowd and more. The event takes place on 23rd May in Leeds' Temple Newsham Park, and 24th May at Hatfield Park.