Vukovi have shared their new single 'SLO' ahead of their upcoming vinyl album release

They're releasing their debut album on a new format.
Published: 11:51 am, November 02, 2020
Vukovi have shared their new single, 'SLO'.

Co-written with The Spice Girls songwriters Andy Watson and Paul Wilson, it arrives ahead of a vinyl release of the band's self-titled debut album.

Vocalist Janine Shilstone says: "SLO is comparing my OCD to an abusive relationship. You have a warped outlook on what healthy behaviour is. You forget what it’s like living a normal life. It has this god like status that makes you believe you wouldn’t survive if it was ever to leave you. You have a toxic reliance on it and in your eyes that condones reckless behaviour."

"It’s only taken us three years but glad we are finally releasing our debut album on vinyl," she adds. "There’s been so much demand for this we had to make it happen. Only doing a limited run of these and to make it a little bit more interesting we’ve signed and put a personal message on a 5th of them."

Check out 'SLO' below.

