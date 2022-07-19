Subscribe to Upset
Listen

VUKOVI are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'I EXIST'

The band's new record is due later this year.
Published: 11:55 am, July 19, 2022
VUKOVI are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'I EXIST'.

Premiered last night (Monday, 18th July) on BBC Radio 1 as Clara Amfo's Hottest Record, it's a cut from the band's new album 'NULA', which is out on 7th October via LAB Records.

It also arrives ahead of a huge tour that's kick off at Leeds' Stylus on 12th October, and includes a night at London's Garage:

OCTOBER
12t Stylus, Leeds
13 Academy 2, Manchester
14 Garage, London
16 Chalk, Brighton
17 Fleece, Bristol
19 Institute 2, Birmingham
21 Goldener Salon Hafenklang, Hamburg
22 Privat Club, Berlin
23 MTC, Köln
25 Les Etoiles, Paris
26 Patronaat 23, Haarlem
29 Student's Union, Newcastle
30 SWG3, Scotland

Check out the new single below.

