Listen

The band's new record is due later this year.

Published: 11:55 am, July 19, 2022

VUKOVI are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'I EXIST'.

Premiered last night (Monday, 18th July) on BBC Radio 1 as Clara Amfo's Hottest Record, it's a cut from the band's new album 'NULA', which is out on 7th October via LAB Records.

It also arrives ahead of a huge tour that's kick off at Leeds' Stylus on 12th October, and includes a night at London's Garage:



OCTOBER

12t Stylus, Leeds

13 Academy 2, Manchester

14 Garage, London

16 Chalk, Brighton

17 Fleece, Bristol

19 Institute 2, Birmingham

21 Goldener Salon Hafenklang, Hamburg

22 Privat Club, Berlin

23 MTC, Köln

25 Les Etoiles, Paris

26 Patronaat 23, Haarlem

29 Student's Union, Newcastle

30 SWG3, Scotland

Check out the new single below.