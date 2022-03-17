VUKOVI have dropped a brand new song, 'Lasso' - watch

Watch

The band are currently on the road with Creeper.

Published: 9:19 am, March 17, 2022

Scottish duo VUKOVI have dropped a brand new song, 'Lasso'.

Premiered last night (17th March) on BBC Radio 1's Future Sounds show, the band's Janine Shilstone explains: “'Lasso' is about being blinded by perception. People not seeing or understanding the real person underneath their “Popstar” status. Being pulled in all directions to please others only looking to gain from your success”

