Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'

It's set for release on 7th October via LAB Records, and arrives alongside a new single, 'Hades'.

Published: 8:50 pm, May 26, 2022

Vukovi have announced a new album.

Speaking about the album - a concept record that follows the adventures of Nula in a sci-fi world - vocalist Janine Shilstone explains: "Growing up I was obsessed with the likes of Akira, Batman: The Animated Series, Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth, The Alien franchise, Star Wars, all massive influences of mine."

"I think about what’s happening in the world too much. The way the rich are getting richer and the poor getting poorer. The greed. The cruelty. There’s a lot of that on the record, and in Nula's story."

You can check out new track 'Hades' below.