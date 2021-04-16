Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

VUKOVI have returned with a brand new track, 'Kill It'

It follows up on last year’s ‘Slo’.
Published: 10:43 am, April 16, 2021
VUKOVI have returned with a brand new track, 'Kill It'

VUKOVI have returned with a brand new track.

Titled ‘Kill It’, it follows up on last year’s ‘Slo’. Vocalist Janine Shilstone explains: "'Kill It' is a battle cry to the war that’s going on inside my head. The song is a war cry to my OCD demon I have to live with everyday. I'm telling it I’m not going to give up, I’m going to fight back. I know it’ll be a struggle but having that strong death wish towards it gives me comfort and strength.”

The single sees the band returning to label LAB Records. "We’re extremely excited to be back working with LAB Records again,” Janine explains. “They took a chance on us by releasing our debut album which was the real beginning of VUKOVI. Our fan base and our craft has grown significantly since then and we trust that returning to and working with LAB will give our 3rd album the credit it deserves."

You can check out the video for ‘Kill It’ below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Enter Shikari have dropped a brand new collection, ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’
Here's everything you need to know about ﻿August Burns Red's new 'Guardians Sessions' EP
De'Wayne has unleashed his new single, 'Walking To Work'
daine has dropped her new collab with 100 Gecs' Dylan Brady, ericdoa and Ryan Jacob, 'boys wanna txt'
Boy Destroy: "I've put myself in some messed up situations"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing