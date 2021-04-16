VUKOVI have returned with a brand new track, 'Kill It'

Watch

It follows up on last year’s ‘Slo’.

Published: 10:43 am, April 16, 2021

VUKOVI have returned with a brand new track.

Titled ‘Kill It’, it follows up on last year’s ‘Slo’. Vocalist Janine Shilstone explains: "'Kill It' is a battle cry to the war that’s going on inside my head. The song is a war cry to my OCD demon I have to live with everyday. I'm telling it I’m not going to give up, I’m going to fight back. I know it’ll be a struggle but having that strong death wish towards it gives me comfort and strength.”

The single sees the band returning to label LAB Records. "We’re extremely excited to be back working with LAB Records again,” Janine explains. “They took a chance on us by releasing our debut album which was the real beginning of VUKOVI. Our fan base and our craft has grown significantly since then and we trust that returning to and working with LAB will give our 3rd album the credit it deserves."

You can check out the video for ‘Kill It’ below.