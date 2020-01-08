Subscribe to Upset
Vukovi have shared their new single, ‘Violent Minds’

It's a teaser from their upcoming album.
Published: 10:44 am, January 08, 2020
Vukovi have shared their new single, ‘Violent Minds’.

It's a cut from the group's upcoming new album 'Fall Better', due for release on 24th January, and also arrives just ahead of their January tour.

Frontwoman Janine Shilstone says: "First track on the album, favourite track on the album for me. It’s also one of the darkest songs we’ve ever written lyrically. It’s has a deliberate schizophrenic vocal production over a rock Rumba beat and stupidly heavy guitars which sounds fucking terrible, but it really works so beautifully. This one for me is the daddy track (whatever that means)”

“The anime voice/hook you can hear is from a super limited-edition guitar pedal called Miku Stomp,” continues guitarist Hamish Reilly. “You can programme it to say phrases in Japanese through the guitar (wizardry shit, right?)”

Check out ‘Violent Minds’ below, and catch the band live at the following:

JANUARY
24 IN-STORE HMV in Glasgow
24 LIVE Nice N Sleazy in Glasgow
25 IN-STORE 2pm Assai in Dundee
25 IN-STORE 2pm Assai in Edinburgh
26 IN-STORE Beyond Vinyl in Newcastle
27 LIVE Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds
28 IN-STORE Rough Trade in Nottingham
29 IN-STORE Badlands in Cheltenham
29 LIVE The Frog & Fiddle in Cheltenham
30 LIVE The Fighting Cocks in Kingston
31 LIVE Asylum 2 in Birmingham

