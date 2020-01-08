Listen

It's a teaser from their upcoming album.

Published: 10:44 am, January 08, 2020

Vukovi have shared their new single, ‘Violent Minds’.

It's a cut from the group's upcoming new album 'Fall Better', due for release on 24th January, and also arrives just ahead of their January tour.

Frontwoman Janine Shilstone says: "First track on the album, favourite track on the album for me. It’s also one of the darkest songs we’ve ever written lyrically. It’s has a deliberate schizophrenic vocal production over a rock Rumba beat and stupidly heavy guitars which sounds fucking terrible, but it really works so beautifully. This one for me is the daddy track (whatever that means)”

“The anime voice/hook you can hear is from a super limited-edition guitar pedal called Miku Stomp,” continues guitarist Hamish Reilly. “You can programme it to say phrases in Japanese through the guitar (wizardry shit, right?)”

Check out ‘Violent Minds’ below, and catch the band live at the following:



JANUARY

24 IN-STORE HMV in Glasgow

24 LIVE Nice N Sleazy in Glasgow

25 IN-STORE 2pm Assai in Dundee

25 IN-STORE 2pm Assai in Edinburgh

26 IN-STORE Beyond Vinyl in Newcastle

27 LIVE Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds

28 IN-STORE Rough Trade in Nottingham

29 IN-STORE Badlands in Cheltenham

29 LIVE The Frog & Fiddle in Cheltenham

30 LIVE The Fighting Cocks in Kingston

31 LIVE Asylum 2 in Birmingham