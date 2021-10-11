Volumes will release their new album 'Happier?' next month

Coming soon

Published: 1:43 pm, October 11, 2021

Volumes have announced details of their new album.

Titled 'Happier?', the full-length is set to drop on 19th November via Fearless Records.

The news comes alongside a new track, 'Bend'. Vocalist Michael Barr explains: "'Bend' is about how, in a relationship, sometimes one person can break another while all along they never seem to bend or break themselves. It's really about how we can easily turn into someone else and start to tear each other down."

You can check out the video for 'Bend', plus the album's tracklisting, below.