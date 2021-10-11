Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Volumes will release their new album 'Happier?' next month

The full-length is set to drop on 19th November via Fearless Records.
Published: 1:43 pm, October 11, 2021
Volumes have announced details of their new album.

Titled 'Happier?', the full-length is set to drop on 19th November via Fearless Records.

The news comes alongside a new track, 'Bend'. Vocalist Michael Barr explains: "'Bend' is about how, in a relationship, sometimes one person can break another while all along they never seem to bend or break themselves. It's really about how we can easily turn into someone else and start to tear each other down."

You can check out the video for 'Bend', plus the album's tracklisting, below.

01. FBX
02. Malevolent
03. Bend
04. Get Enough
05. Lets Me Down
06. Man On Fire
07. Weighted
08. See You Again
09. Into You (Hurt)
10. Void
11. Happier?

