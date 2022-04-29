Void Of Vision have shared their new video for 'Altar (Feat. Hannah Greenwood)'

Listen

The track features guest vocals from Creeper's Hannah Greenwood.

Published: 10:57 am, April 29, 2022

Void Of Vision have shared their new single 'Altar (Feat. Hannah Greenwood)'.

It's a cut from their new EP, 'Chronicles II: Heaven' - the follow-up to 2021's 'Chronicles I: Lust' - which is out now via UNFD.

Vocalist Jack Bergin says of the track: ""ALTAR serves as the ‘climax’, if you will, of the Chronicles series. It represents a stage where within loss, one’s world completely stops turning and life is left fleeting. I experienced a moment in time in said stage where I discovered that there are things death could never touch, and that love will always be impervious to its cold embrace.

"We really wanted the finale of this EP to leave our world that we’ve created extremely open to what could come next. I feel like we’re leaving our story teetering on the edge of either a rebirth harnessing new-found energy or a relapse into chaos and destruction.. potentially even somewhere in-between.”

