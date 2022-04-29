Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Void Of Vision have shared their new video for 'Altar (Feat. Hannah Greenwood)'

The track features guest vocals from Creeper's Hannah Greenwood.
Published: 10:57 am, April 29, 2022
Void Of Vision have shared their new video for 'Altar (Feat. Hannah Greenwood)'

Void Of Vision have shared their new single 'Altar (Feat. Hannah Greenwood)'.

It's a cut from their new EP, 'Chronicles II: Heaven' - the follow-up to 2021's 'Chronicles I: Lust' - which is out now via UNFD.

Vocalist Jack Bergin says of the track: ""ALTAR serves as the ‘climax’, if you will, of the Chronicles series. It represents a stage where within loss, one’s world completely stops turning and life is left fleeting. I experienced a moment in time in said stage where I discovered that there are things death could never touch, and that love will always be impervious to its cold embrace.

"We really wanted the finale of this EP to leave our world that we’ve created extremely open to what could come next. I feel like we’re leaving our story teetering on the edge of either a rebirth harnessing new-found energy or a relapse into chaos and destruction.. potentially even somewhere in-between.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
daine has released a video for 'weekends', plus debut mixtape 'Quantum Jumping'
TV Priest have shared their new single, 'Limehouse Cut'
Bury Tomorrow have teamed up with Modern Error for a new version of 'DEATH (Ever Colder)'
Mint Green have dropped a new teaser track ahead of their debut album, 'What I'm Feeling'
Our Hollow, Our Home have released their new single 'Shatterdome'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing