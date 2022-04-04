Subscribe to Upset
Void Of Vision have announced a new EP, 'Chronicles II: Heaven'

They've also just dropped their new single, 'Into The Dark'.
Published: 2:33 pm, April 04, 2022
Void Of Vision have announced a new EP, 'Chronicles II: Heaven'.

The release follows on from the group's 2021 EP 'Chronicles I: Lust', and will arrive on 22nd April via UNFD. They've also just dropped their new single, 'Into The Dark'.

Vocalist Jack Bergin says of the track: "It’s an extremely odd feeling to describe, hearing the first few notes of your to-be magnum opus for the first time before it’s even finished. Creating this song, from go to woe, was one of the most rewarding moments of our band’s career and now presents as a crucial landmark in Void Of Vision’s timeline.

"‘Into The Dark’ smashed down any pre-conceived barrier of innocence or naivety that we may have ever shown prior and propelled us into a brand new creative world where we feel more at home than ever before."

Check it out below.

