Listen

"We were so stoked that she was down to collaborate."

Published: 3:04 pm, February 19, 2021

Void Of Vision have teamed up with Ecca Vandal for a reimagined version of 'Decay'.

The original track features on the band's 2019 album 'Hyperdaze', and follows on from their recent collaboration with label-mates Thornhill.

Vocalist Jack Bergin explains: “We have all been familiar with the name Ecca Vandal for quite a while now, it wasn’t until our run together on Good Things Festival ‘18 that we REALLY pricked up our ears though. Unfortunately we clashed sets each day except for the last, so when I got to run over and catch those last few songs it was everything I hoped for and more, ever since then she’s been a playlist regular.

"We were so stoked that she was down to collaborate and work in her own style so effortlessly. Ecca has such a powerful presence and now it’s been stamped on a little piece of VOV history."

Check it out below.