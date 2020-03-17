Violent Soho go door-to-door for their new 'Pick It Up Again' video

Watch

"I was surprised we didn’t get more slammed doors in our face!"

Published: 12:28 pm, March 17, 2020

Violent Soho have shared a video for 'Pick It Up Again'.

It's a track from the band's new album 'Everything Is A-Ok', due for release on 3rd April.

On the accompanying video, vocalist/guitarist Luke Boerdam shares: “We came up with the idea joking around - at some point every band member has actually “door-knocked,” so we thought it’d be funny to take our record door to door.

"It feels like there’s such a big disconnect with how we interact with music these days so it was pretty rad to actually play in some people’s houses. I was surprised we didn’t get more slammed doors in our face! Probably the most fun film clip we've ever made."

