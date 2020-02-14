Violent Soho have a new album due in April

Coming soon

It'll arrive via a new deal with Pure Noise Records.

Published: 9:23 pm, February 14, 2020

Violent Soho have announced their new album, 'Everything Is A-Ok'.

Due for release on 3rd April via their new label, Pure Noise Records, the news arrives alongside new single 'Lying On The Floor'.

“It’s honest,” says guitarist/vocalist Luke Boerdam of their new material. “It’s doesn’t claim to be anything it’s not: it’s apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society’s failures and the personal shit that follows.”

Catch the band live at London's Electric Brixton on 22nd April.