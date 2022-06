Watch

Following up on the previously released ‘Troglodyte’ and ‘Ain’t No Thief’, it’s taken on their upcoming third album ‘Cave World’, which is set to land on 8th July.

Published: 2:40 pm, June 01, 2022

Viagra Boys have shared a new single, ‘Punk Rock Loser’.

After a co-headline US tour with Shame later this year, they’ll then head to the UK and Europe for shows including a headline date at London’s Brixton Academy on 25th January 2023.