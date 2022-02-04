Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Venom Prison have dropped a new video for 'Comfort Of Complicity'

“’Comfort of Complicity” is a song about the European and American immigration systems."
Published: 12:21 pm, February 04, 2022
It's a track from their new album 'Erebos', out today (Friday, 4th February), with the clip filmed by singer Larissa Stupar.

They comment: “’Comfort of Complicity” is a song about the European and American immigration systems and the way they break families apart and criminalise vulnerable people for simply wanting to give a better life for their families. Musically this song goes through many sounds and emotions, and making it as one piece was a challenge. The song wanted to sound like a journey through aggression to a more major key moment with some form of hope.”

Of the album, they add: "We are extremely proud to have our 3rd full length, ‘Erebos’, finally out in the world. Bringing VENOM PRISON forward on this release, we’ve explored new avenues and added more depth and layers to our sound which listeners will find a new experience; ‘Erebos’ is full of surprises to say the least. It truly touches on social issues as expected, but this time it’s personal - with more emotion and attachment than ever before, anger with compassion. Balancing the darkness with light and showing a truer side to what really haunts through sound and words."

Check it out below.

