Vein.fm have booked a new run of UK and European dates, with support from Higher Power and Drain

On tour

The tour includes three nights at London's Underworld.

Published: 3:44 pm, February 11, 2022

Vein.fm have announced a new run of UK and European dates.

The shows are in support of their new album 'This World Is Going To Ruin You', which will be released on 4th March via Nuclear Blast Records, and sees support from Higher Power and Drain.

The details are:



JUNE

15 Stuttgart, DE - Juha West

16 Metz, FR - Les Trinitaires

17 Dortmund, DE - Junkyard

18 Mannheim, DE - Maimarkthalle

19 Cologne, DE - Helios37

20 Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

21 Hannover, DE - Bei Chez Heinz

22 Warsaw, PL - Poglos

23 Prague, CZ - Club 007

24 Ferropolis, DE - Full Force Festival

25 Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air

26 Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival

27 London, UK - The Underworld

28 London, UK - The Underworld

29 London, UK - The Underworld

30 Paris, FR - Le Gibus



JULY

01 Nuremburg, DE - Mission Ready Festival

02 Ieper, BE - Ieperfest