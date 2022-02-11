Vein.fm have booked a new run of UK and European dates, with support from Higher Power and Drain

Vein.fm have announced a new run of UK and European dates.
The shows are in support of their new album 'This World Is Going To Ruin You', which will be released on 4th March via Nuclear Blast Records, and sees support from Higher Power and Drain.
The details are:
JUNE
15 Stuttgart, DE - Juha West
16 Metz, FR - Les Trinitaires
17 Dortmund, DE - Junkyard
18 Mannheim, DE - Maimarkthalle
19 Cologne, DE - Helios37
20 Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
21 Hannover, DE - Bei Chez Heinz
22 Warsaw, PL - Poglos
23 Prague, CZ - Club 007
24 Ferropolis, DE - Full Force Festival
25 Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air
26 Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival
27 London, UK - The Underworld
28 London, UK - The Underworld
29 London, UK - The Underworld
30 Paris, FR - Le Gibus
JULY
01 Nuremburg, DE - Mission Ready Festival
02 Ieper, BE - Ieperfest