Vein.fm have announced their new album 'This World Is Going To Ruin You'

Vein.fm have announced a brand new full-length.
Titled 'This World Is Going To Ruin You', it's their first since 2018's 'Errorzone' and will arrive on 4th March via Nuclear Blast / Closed Casket Activities.
Speaking about the record, vocalist Anthony DiDio explains: "With this album, the vibe was to go back to the origin point of Vein and put it on blast. But it’s not a nostalgia trip. We’re just taking that part of the band to its fullest potential.”
You can check out a first taster of the album in the form of 'The Killing Womb', which you can find alongside the tracklisting for 'This World Is Going To Ruin You' below.
Tracklist:
01. Welcome Home
02. The Killing Womb
03. Versus Wyoming
04. Fear in Non Fiction
05. Lights Out
06. Wherever You Are
07. Magazine Beach
08. Inside Design
09. Hellnight
10. Orgy in The Morgue
11. Wavery
12. Funeral Sound