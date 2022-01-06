Vein.fm have announced their new album 'This World Is Going To Ruin You'

Coming soon

Published: 10:44 am, January 06, 2022

Vein.fm have announced a brand new full-length.

Titled 'This World Is Going To Ruin You', it's their first since 2018's 'Errorzone' and will arrive on 4th March via Nuclear Blast / Closed Casket Activities.

Speaking about the record, vocalist Anthony DiDio explains: "With this album, the vibe was to go back to the origin point of Vein and put it on blast. But it’s not a nostalgia trip. We’re just taking that part of the band to its fullest potential.”

You can check out a first taster of the album in the form of 'The Killing Womb', which you can find alongside the tracklisting for 'This World Is Going To Ruin You' below.