Published: 10:00 am, April 21, 2022

Upset is heading to The Great Escape next month for a special all-dayer showcase.



Yours Truly, Bears In Trees, Planet, Micromoon, Kelsy Karter, AlienBlaze, the Scratch, Fraulein and Hawxx will all feature as we take over Volks on Saturday, 14th May as part of the Brighton festival, with a line-up stretching throughout the day.

Elsewhere at The Great Escape, you'll find the likes of Cassyette, Crawlers, Daisy Brain, Dream Nails, Enola Gay, Kid Kapichi, Orchards, Scene Queen, Sprints, Witch Fever and more.

The Great Escape takes place between 12th and 14th May, featuring more than 450 acts across more than 35 Brighton venues. Tickets are on sale now from greatescapefestival.com.

You can find the full line-up here.