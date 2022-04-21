Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Upset is heading to The Great Escape next month for a special all-dayer showcase.

Yours Truly, Bears In Trees, Planet, Micromoon, Kelsy Karter, AlienBlaze, the Scratch, Fraulein and Hawxx will all feature as we take over Volks on Saturday, 14th May.
Published: 10:00 am, April 21, 2022
Upset is heading to The Great Escape next month for a special all-dayer showcase.

Upset is heading to The Great Escape next month for a special all-dayer showcase.

Yours Truly, Bears In Trees, Planet, Micromoon, Kelsy Karter, AlienBlaze, the Scratch, Fraulein and Hawxx will all feature as we take over Volks on Saturday, 14th May as part of the Brighton festival, with a line-up stretching throughout the day.

Elsewhere at The Great Escape, you'll find the likes of Cassyette, Crawlers, Daisy Brain, Dream Nails, Enola Gay, Kid Kapichi, Orchards, Scene Queen, Sprints, Witch Fever and more.

The Great Escape takes place between 12th and 14th May, featuring more than 450 acts across more than 35 Brighton venues. Tickets are on sale now from greatescapefestival.com.

You can find the full line-up here.

Upset is heading to The Great Escape next month for a special all-dayer showcase.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Run The Jewels are at work on their next album
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared a new track 'Kepler-22b’
Static Dress have shared a new album teaser track, 'Fleahouse'
nothing,nowhere. has dropped his new single, 'Memory Fracture'
Employed To Serve are touring the UK next month
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing