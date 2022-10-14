The new issue of Upset, featuring Witch Fever, is out now

Subscribe to Upset
November 2022
Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift and more.
November 2022
There's also Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift, Sleeping With Sirens and more.
Published: 4:00 pm, October 14, 2022
If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times. Nothing beats a new band, fresh out of the traps, with genuine promise. That first big statement. An announcement to the world. That’s something else.

This month, we’re delighted to welcome Witch Fever to the cover of Upset as they drop an album that’s sure to transcend boundaries and announce itself way, way beyond the walled gardens of heavy music. They’re a band on the rise. We’re lucky to have them.

They lead off an issue that also includes Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift, Sleeping With Sirens, Brutus, Big Joanie, Wild Pink, Martha, Press Club, DEADLETTER and loads more.

You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift, Sleeping With Sirens and more.
