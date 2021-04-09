Subscribe to Upset
May 2021
May 2021
Introducing the new issue of Upset, starring LILHUDDY!

Published: 4:00 pm, April 09, 2021
Say what you like, LILHUDDY's star power is undeniable. In an era where there's more than one route to the top of the rock pile, his journey from TikTok star to pop punk powerhouse may not be the traditional path, but times change. We're delighted to welcome Chase to the cover of Upset for the first time for our new issue out today (9th April), with a cover feature that plots his story so far - and where he's heading next.

He's heading up an issue packed with AAA list names, from the legendary Offspring and Evanescence, to megastars All Time Low, scene leaders While She Sleeps and Gojira and Upset faves Manchester Orchestra.

Add to that Ricky Himself, Chapel, August Burns Red, Stars Hollow, The Pale White, Baby Strange, Boy Destroy and Destroy Boys (yes, we're sending you a subliminal message here - Ed), and it's another bumper month.

Add to that all the usual reviews, news and updates, and we're onto another winner. You can order the new issue of Upset right now, above, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

May 2021
