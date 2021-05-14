Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Waterparks!

Subscribe to Upset
We've finally done it! Welcome Awsten, Geoff and Otto to the cover of Upset.
Published: 3:59 pm, May 14, 2021 Photos: Ashley Osborn.
Do you know long we've been trying to get Waterparks on the front of Upset? Here's a clue - it's pretty much as long as there's been a magazine, and almost as long as there's been a Waterparks. That's why we're so delighted to finally be welcoming Awsten, Geoff and Otto for their first cover, as they prepare to drop their amazing, slightly nuts, ridiculously addictive and not at all OTT titled new album 'Greatest Hits'.

With an interview that may well go down as the most 'unique' we've featured to date, they lead off a line-up of acts that also includes the mighty Rise Against, teen wolf turned musician Tyler Posey, future icon Cassyette, former cover stars Black Peaks and loads, loads more.

You'll also be able to find the likes of Holding Absence, Our Hollow, Our Home, Fiddlehead, Softcult, Walter Etc, Mannequin Pussy and loads more. Add to that all the usual reviews, news and updates, and we're onto another winner. You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

