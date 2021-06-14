Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring AFI, DE'WAYNE, Beartooth, Pom Pom Squad and more.
Order a copy
July 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
New issue

Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring AFI!

There's also DE'WAYNE, Beartooth, The Maine, Spiritbox, Pom Pom Squad and more.
Published: 4:00 pm, June 14, 2021
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring AFI!

The tag of a ‘heritage band’ has become something of a double-edged sword. On one hand, we should respect those acts who have been there and done it - the ones who laid down the foundations for every new talent that followed. But on the other, so many of those legends who have twenty, thirty years or more on the clock become stale - stuck in their own boxes, grumbling about everything new or exciting that dares take a peek into their world.

Thankfully, AFI firmly avoid that pitfall. Three decades behind them and they’re still going strong, still evolving, and still putting out really bloody great albums. As they drop their latest, ‘Bodies’, we’re honoured to have them on the cover of this month's Upset, out today (Monday 14th June).

Also in this month's issue, we've got the mighty Beartooth, one of the most exciting new names on the planet DE'WAYNE, longtime faves The Maine and up-and-comers Pom Pom Squad. There's also Hacktivist, Free Throw, Cleopatrick, K.Flay, Nessa Barrett, Tigercub, Yonaka, Spiritbox, Scalping and loads, loads more.

Add to that all the usual reviews, news and updates, and we've got another packed magazine. You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

July 2021
Grab this issue

July 2021

Featuring AFI, DE'WAYNE, Beartooth, Pom Pom Squad and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Waterparks: The greatest
Hot Milk have announced a new EP, 'I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I’m Dead'
illuminati hotties' new album 'Let Me Do One More' is coming this October
Cherym get a bit murdery in the video for their latest single, 'Listening To My Head'
The Pretty Reckless have shared a new video for 'Only Love Can Save Me Now (Feat. Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil)'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing