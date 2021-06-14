Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring AFI!

New issue

There's also DE'WAYNE, Beartooth, The Maine, Spiritbox, Pom Pom Squad and more.

The tag of a ‘heritage band’ has become something of a double-edged sword. On one hand, we should respect those acts who have been there and done it - the ones who laid down the foundations for every new talent that followed. But on the other, so many of those legends who have twenty, thirty years or more on the clock become stale - stuck in their own boxes, grumbling about everything new or exciting that dares take a peek into their world.

Thankfully, AFI firmly avoid that pitfall. Three decades behind them and they’re still going strong, still evolving, and still putting out really bloody great albums. As they drop their latest, ‘Bodies’, we’re honoured to have them on the cover of this month's Upset, out today (Monday 14th June).

Also in this month's issue, we've got the mighty Beartooth, one of the most exciting new names on the planet DE'WAYNE, longtime faves The Maine and up-and-comers Pom Pom Squad. There's also Hacktivist, Free Throw, Cleopatrick, K.Flay, Nessa Barrett, Tigercub, Yonaka, Spiritbox, Scalping and loads, loads more.

