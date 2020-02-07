Upset is joining forces with the Heavy Music Awards for 2020

HMAs 2020

We're signing up as an official media partner for this year's event.

Published: 9:00 am, February 07, 2020

Upset - that's us - are delighted to reveal we'll be joining forces with this year's Heavy Music Awards.

We're signing up as official media partner for the 2020 event, which means we'll be bringing you all kinds of fun stuff in the run up to the annual ceremony, which takes place this year on 21st May at London's O2 Kentish Town.

The HMAs have also signed up Amazon Music as a headline sponsor for its fourth year recognising the creative landscape of the rock and metal communities - – including artists, events, producers and photographers.

As part of that, they'll be hosting official playlists, sponsoring the Best Album award, and all sorts of other exciting stuff.

Dave Bradley, HMAs co-founder said: "Upset have been blazing a trail as one of the most exciting publications in rock for some time, and importantly for us they back that up with real integrity, which is the most valuable currency for any art.

"Both Amazon Music and Upset Magazine support heavy music in a way that is built on respect and a desire to effect positive change, which aligns with our own mission, and which will allow us to push harder to new audiences than ever before."

There'll be much more on this coming very soon. Keep 'em peeled. You can find out more about the Heavy Music Awards here.