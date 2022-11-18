The new issue of Upset, featuring Slipknot, is out now

New issue

Also featuring L.S. Dunes, Jamie Lenman, Magnolia Park and more.

Published: 2:55 pm, November 18, 2022

As we get to the end of another year, thoughts naturally turn to what's made up the best of what we've heard in the last twelve months. And if you want to deal with the very best of them all, you'll want to be talking to this month's cover stars, Slipknot.

As they charge forward, still at the top of their game, we stand in awe at the power, influence, sheer size and beauty - yes, beauty - of a band that have defined louder music of the last twenty-odd years. They front up an issue packed with great stuff from the last twelve months. We've got L.S. Dunes, PUP, Magnolia Park, NOAHFINNCE, Static Dress, Puppy, Rolo Tomassi, Kid Kapichi and loads more, running through not only some of the best albums of 2022, but also what the bands have enjoyed from the last year.



On top of that, we've got a man we may as well refer to as an Upset legend at this point, Jamie Lenman, the returning (and soon departing) White Lung, a run down of the anthems of Show Me The Body's teenage years, new band intros for Honey Revenge and Snayx, and loads more.

You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.