Introducing Upset's festival special, featuring cover stars PUP

There's also Enter Shikari, Spiritbox, Pinkshift, Camp Cope, Meet Me @ The Altar, Drug Church and loads more.

Published: 3:30 pm, March 17, 2022

The new issue of Upset is out now, and it's a festival special, featuring cover stars PUP.

With both new album 'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND' and an appearance at this year's festival high point 2000trees on the way, we find out how one of the most beloved rock bands on the planet have made an album to defy expectations and shake up the accepted order of things in the best possible way.

We've also got the rest of the trees line-up picking out the acts from the line-up they want to see. Spiritbox lead off the new bands you must see on this year's Download line-up, Enter Shikari take their role as Reading & Leeds' unofficial house band seriously, and the organisers of Outbreak run back over the past, present and future of their ten years as a festival. You won't want to miss anything at this year's Slam Dunk, either. With Pinkshift, Meet Me @ The Altar and more, we make sure you won't.

It's not all about festivals this month, though - we've all your usual favourites too. You'll find Camp Cope, Drug Church, Bodega, The Mysterines, Northlane, The Pillow Queens, Heriot, Sprints and loads, loads more.



