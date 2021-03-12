The new issue of Upset, starring pop punk sensations Meet Me @ The Altar, is out today!

New issue

They're blazing a trail straight to the top, and they front our April edition.

Published: 2:00 pm, March 12, 2021 Photos: Lindsey Byrnes.

We're delighted to welcome Meet Me @ The Altar to the cover of Upset for the first time for our new issue, out today (Friday 12th March)!

The pop punk newcomers are already burning a trail straight to the top, giving a genre that can so often feel like it's stuck in the distant past feel like something fresh, engaging and even - gulp - important once more. Signed to influential royalty making label Fueled By Ramen and with an exciting year of promise ahead, they're a trio only heading one way; up.

Elsewhere this month, we've got an issue rammed to the rafters with Really Very Good new music. That includes, but is not limited to, Mikey Way's Electric Century - who have an intriguing new project to wax lyrical about - Citizen, Jetty Bones, Future Teens, Skegss, Never Not Nothing, The Blue Stones, Closer, Adult Mom, Static Dress and Touché Amoré



Add to that all the usual reviews, news and updates, and we're onto another winner.