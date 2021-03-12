The new issue of Upset, starring pop punk sensations Meet Me @ The Altar, is out today!

Subscribe to Upset
In the mag...
Featuring Meet Me @ The Altar, Electric Century, Citizen and loads more.
April 2021
They're blazing a trail straight to the top, and they front our April edition.
Published: 2:00 pm, March 12, 2021
We're delighted to welcome Meet Me @ The Altar to the cover of Upset for the first time for our new issue, out today (Friday 12th March)!

The pop punk newcomers are already burning a trail straight to the top, giving a genre that can so often feel like it's stuck in the distant past feel like something fresh, engaging and even - gulp - important once more. Signed to influential royalty making label Fueled By Ramen and with an exciting year of promise ahead, they're a trio only heading one way; up.

Elsewhere this month, we've got an issue rammed to the rafters with Really Very Good new music. That includes, but is not limited to, Mikey Way's Electric Century - who have an intriguing new project to wax lyrical about - Citizen, Jetty Bones, Future Teens, Skegss, Never Not Nothing, The Blue Stones, Closer, Adult Mom, Static Dress and Touché Amoré

