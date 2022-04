Watch

"It looks at the struggles that come from trying to find closure."

Published: 10:45 am, April 29, 2022

Until I Wake have shared a video for their new single, 'Inside My Head'.

Following on from last year's 'Octane', it's a track that explores the emotional aftermath of a bad relationship, the Buffalo foursome - vocalist Cody Johnson, bassist Ryan Ridley, guitarist August Geitner, and drummer Alex Curtin - explain: "It looks at the struggles that come from trying to find closure."

Check it out below, and catch the band live on tour with Crown the Empire in the US this spring and summer.