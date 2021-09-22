Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Underoath ruminate on death with their new single, 'Pneumonia'

It's a new cut from the band's upcoming seventh full-length.
Published: 5:01 pm, September 22, 2021
Underoath ruminate on death with their new single, 'Pneumonia'

Underoath have shared their new single, 'Pneumonia'.

It's the third track from the band's upcoming seventh full-length 'Voyeurist', set for release on 14th January via Fearless Records, and was partly inspired by the passing of guitarist Tim McTague’s father.

“We started writing the song, randomly, on the anniversary of my dad’s death, and to release it exactly a year from that day is wild," Tim explains. "I was in a funk and wanted to make something sad but felt drained. The song ended up becoming an audible journey of death and is called ‘Pneumonia’ because that is what was listed on my dad’s death certificate. It’s also the only song in the history of the band that Spencer and Aaron sat someone down and asked them (me) to help write some of the lyrics, which was truly an honor."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Slam Dunk has announced its first bands for 2022's festival
The Offspring have announced a new show in support of frontline workers and the NHS
Grandmas House are teasing their upcoming EP with new single 'Girl'
Laura Jane Grace has surprise-released a new seven-track EP
Tom Morello has teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for his new single, ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing