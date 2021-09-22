Underoath ruminate on death with their new single, 'Pneumonia'

Listen

It's a new cut from the band's upcoming seventh full-length.

Published: 5:01 pm, September 22, 2021

Underoath have shared their new single, 'Pneumonia'.

It's the third track from the band's upcoming seventh full-length 'Voyeurist', set for release on 14th January via Fearless Records, and was partly inspired by the passing of guitarist Tim McTague’s father.

“We started writing the song, randomly, on the anniversary of my dad’s death, and to release it exactly a year from that day is wild," Tim explains. "I was in a funk and wanted to make something sad but felt drained. The song ended up becoming an audible journey of death and is called ‘Pneumonia’ because that is what was listed on my dad’s death certificate. It’s also the only song in the history of the band that Spencer and Aaron sat someone down and asked them (me) to help write some of the lyrics, which was truly an honor."

Check it out below.