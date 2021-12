Listen

It's a cut from their seventh full-length 'Voyeurist'.

December 10, 2021

Underoath have shared their new single, 'Numb'.

It's the latest track from the band's upcoming seventh full-length 'Voyeurist', set for release on 14th January via Fearless Records.

Guitarist Tim McTague explains: "Numb feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only chorus on the whole album that is just Aaron singing, which was a massive part of our DNA as a band in the beginning. It's rad to hear it come full circle."

