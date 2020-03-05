Subscribe to Upset
March 2020
Festivals

UK TECH-FEST has signed up Loathe, The Ocean Collective, Reflections and more

The event will take place from 2nd-6th July at Newark Showground.
Published: 12:43 pm, March 05, 2020
UK TECH-FEST has signed up Loathe (pictured), The Ocean Collective, Reflections and more.

They make up the event's second wave of acts, following on from the likes of Fit For An Autopsy (UK Exclusive), Gorod, Slice The Cake (UK Exclusive), Black Crown Initiate, Uneven Structure, and Within Destruction.

Also new to the bill, are For the Fallen Dreams (UK Exclusive), Martyr Defiled, Krysthla, Black Orchid Empire, Red Method, The Materia, The Modern Age Slavery, Novena, Sertraline, KMAC2021, Monasteries, and more.

UK TECH-FEST will take place from 2nd-6th July at Newark Showground.

