Tyler Posey has dropped a video for his single 'Past Life'

His new EP is coming next week.

Published: 11:45 am, September 03, 2021

Tyler Posey has shared a video for his single 'Past Life'.

Moving on from his time in Pvmnts and Five North, the song follows his debut solo singles 'Happy' and 'Shut Up' - a collab with them and Travis Barker - both from upcoming EP 'DRUGS', set for release on 8th September.

"Past Life is an important one for me," he says. "Maybe the most important on this very important EP. It’s about the life that sobriety has brought me and the life I had before sobriety. I air out how I ended up a drug addict and alcoholic and what inspired me to make a change and become the best me I deserved to be. I air all that out in the bridge. The bridge came to me like word vomit and every line is emotional and vividly tells my story in a fucking dope creative way."

Check out 'Past Life' below.