He's got a solo EP coming.

Published: 11:51 am, March 05, 2021

Tyler Posey has teamed up with Phem and Travis Barker for his new single, 'Shut Up'.

Moving on from his time in Pvmnts and Five North, the song sees him launch his own solo project, with an EP on the way.

"I grew up in the punk and pop-punk worlds going to Warped Tour, where no one was really a solo artist," he explains. "Finally using my name has freed me up to do a bunch of artistic things."

