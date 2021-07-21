Subscribe to Upset
Tyler Posey has shared his new pop punk number, 'Past Life'

"'Past Life' is an important one for me," he says.
Published: 12:20 pm, July 21, 2021
Tyler Posey has shared his new single, 'Past Life'.

Moving on from his time in Pvmnts and Five North, the song follows his debut solo singles 'Happy' and 'Shut Up' - a collab with them and Travis Barker - both from upcoming EP 'DRUGS'.

"Past Life is an important one for me," he says. "Maybe the most important on this very important EP. It’s about the life that sobriety has brought me and the life I had before sobriety. I air out how I ended up a drug addict and alcoholic and what inspired me to make a change and become the best me I deserved to be. I air all that out in the bridge. The bridge came to me like word vomit and every line is emotional and vividly tells my story in a fucking dope creative way."

Check out 'Past Life' below.

