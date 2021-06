Watch

His new EP 'DRUGS' is going to be announced soon.

Published: 1:45 pm, June 15, 2021

Tyler Posey has shared his new single, 'Happy'.

Moving on from his time in Pvmnts and Five North, the song follows his debut solo single 'Shut Up' - a collab with them and Travis Barker - both from upcoming EP 'DRUGS'.

"I grew up in the punk and pop-punk worlds going to Warped Tour, where no one was really a solo artist," he explains. "Finally using my name has freed me up to do a bunch of artistic things."

Check out 'Happy' below.