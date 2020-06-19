Listen

Give lead track 'Escape My Love' a listen.

Published: 10:35 pm, June 19, 2020

Tyler Carter has announced a new acoustic collection.

The 'Moonshine Acoustic EP' will arrive on 26th June via Rise Records, featuring songs from the Issues vocalist's debut album and preceded by lead track 'Escape My Love'.

"'Escape My Love' is a song I have kept in the vault for years," Carter says. "As a songwriter, there will always be songs that may never see an opportunity to come out. I'm happy this one finally found a place. I wrote this song about falling in love with someone who was not yet ready to live their truth — everyone has their time and story to tell, and that's valid. But it was heartbreak nonetheless and I've always put my feelings into my music before anything else."

The full tracklisting reads:



Drown — Acoustic Version

Escape My Love

Landslide

Too Tight — Acoustic Version

Glow — Acoustic Reimagined

Moonshine — Acoustic Reimagined

Good Things — Acoustic Version

Focus — Acoustic Stripped